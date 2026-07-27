Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 67,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.52 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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