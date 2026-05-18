Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,046,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 44,500 shares during the period. O'Reilly Automotive makes up 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.12% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $95,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,142 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $9,864,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,542 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $27,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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More O'Reilly Automotive News

Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research boosted multiple earnings estimates for O'Reilly Automotive NASDAQ: ORLY , signaling analysts see stronger profitability ahead, especially in 2026-2028.

Zacks Research boosted multiple earnings estimates for , signaling analysts see stronger profitability ahead, especially in 2026-2028. Neutral Sentiment: The revised forecasts remain close to the current full-year consensus of about $3.24 per share , so the changes are incremental rather than a major thesis shift.

The revised forecasts remain close to the current full-year consensus of about , so the changes are incremental rather than a major thesis shift. Negative Sentiment: Some future-quarter estimates were trimmed slightly, including Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which could temper enthusiasm around the stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $88.49 on Monday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.77 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.35.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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