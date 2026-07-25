Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,849 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,947 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $62,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

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GE Vernova Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE GEV opened at $1,013.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,034.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $922.04. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $530.16 and a one year high of $1,195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $272.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 23.03%.The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.72%.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen, and Evercore ISI reiterated bullish views and lifted price targets, signaling confidence in GE Vernova’s long-term growth and backlog strength.

Analysts at JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen, and Evercore ISI reiterated bullish views and lifted price targets, signaling confidence in GE Vernova’s long-term growth and backlog strength. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted robust demand tied to AI data centers, electrification, and grid expansion, with backlog cited around $176 billion and orders still growing rapidly.

Multiple reports highlighted robust demand tied to AI data centers, electrification, and grid expansion, with backlog cited around $176 billion and orders still growing rapidly. Positive Sentiment: Q2 revenue growth and improved 2026 guidance suggest the core business is still expanding, even as investors focus on the earnings miss. Revenue Growth & Margin Expansion Aid GEV's Q2: More Upside Ahead?

Q2 revenue growth and improved 2026 guidance suggest the core business is still expanding, even as investors focus on the earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Trading-oriented coverage said GEV briefly showed bullish order-flow signals and hit an intraday high, which may have helped offset some of the post-earnings weakness, but this looks more technical than fundamental.

Trading-oriented coverage said GEV briefly showed bullish order-flow signals and hit an intraday high, which may have helped offset some of the post-earnings weakness, but this looks more technical than fundamental. Negative Sentiment: GE Vernova missed core profit estimates and wind weakness persisted, which is the main reason the stock has been sliding despite otherwise strong demand metrics. GE Vernova misses core profit estimates as Wind weakness persists

GE Vernova missed core profit estimates and wind weakness persisted, which is the main reason the stock has been sliding despite otherwise strong demand metrics. Negative Sentiment: Several articles noted the stock fell sharply after earnings as investors focused on the EPS miss rather than the strong order book, suggesting near-term volatility may continue.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,206.00 to $1,298.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,302.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,133.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

Insider Activity

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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