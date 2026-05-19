Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 22,065 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,301 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,065 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $27,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.5%

HWM stock opened at $256.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50 day moving average is $247.05 and its 200-day moving average is $227.03. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.Howmet Aerospace's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Bank of America raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $285.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 88,082 shares of company stock valued at $22,924,929 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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