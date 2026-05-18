Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,500 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.51% of Genuine Parts worth $87,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,347,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7,774.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,234,984 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $151,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,300 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 422.5% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 932,596 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $129,258,000 after buying an additional 754,117 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $65,551,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,321,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore set a $160.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $92.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 216.10 and a beta of 0.70. Genuine Parts Company has a twelve month low of $92.83 and a twelve month high of $151.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Genuine Parts's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is currently 988.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Further Reading

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