Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,821 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 60,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $26,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 19.31%.The business's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.08.

View Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Key Stories Impacting Kinder Morgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,598 shares of company stock worth $693,689. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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