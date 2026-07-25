Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 16,800 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,700 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.50% of Genuine Parts worth $73,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 115.5% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 347.3% in the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,635 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $10,854,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 481,135 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $50,880,000 after buying an additional 140,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock opened at $124.20 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $151.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business's fifty day moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average is $115.55.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.13%.The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is 1,700.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

See Also

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