Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 45,900 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,100 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 45,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $15,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 20,529 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 39,372 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,527,122 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $111,144,000 after buying an additional 839,835 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Williams Companies Trading Down 1.7%

Williams Companies stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.81. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $80.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $917,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 98,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,511,789.12. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Dean Porter sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $3,768,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 196,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,254.79. The trade was a 20.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $83.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

Further Reading

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