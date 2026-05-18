Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,376 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.05% of Honeywell International worth $64,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $248.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $213.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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