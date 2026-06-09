Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $610,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,843 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $400.14 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $247.27 and its 200-day moving average is $171.80. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.17 and a 1 year high of $469.47. The company has a market cap of $258.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,094,908 shares of company stock worth $1,148,141,269. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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