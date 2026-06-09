Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,522 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. ExxonMobil accounts for 0.8% of Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $151.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.70 and a 200-day moving average of $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $103.83 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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