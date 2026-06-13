Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 11,562 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Gagnon Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,797 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 11,562 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 3.7% of Gagnon Securities LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,856,987,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,043.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342,121 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $760,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,734 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $477,225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,533,771 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $868,667,000 after acquiring an additional 791,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,451,362,000 after acquiring an additional 739,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $571.28.

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Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook.

Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern.

Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst.

Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Article: BofA adjusts price target on Intuitive Surgical to $515 from $520

BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern.

Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern. Negative Sentiment: One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance.

One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a view calling Intuitive Surgical an “excellent business, unattractive stock,” reflecting ongoing investor caution around the valuation. Article: Intuitive Surgical: Excellent Business, Unattractive Stock

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $113,156.94. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $411.06 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $396.68 and a one year high of $603.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $442.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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