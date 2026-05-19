Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 16,155 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,731 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in Tesla were worth $21,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Tesla Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $409.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $386.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 376.14, a PEG ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. China Renaissance reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla raised Model Y prices in the U.S. for the first time since 2024, which could signal improving pricing power and help support margins if demand holds up. Article Title

Tesla raised Model Y prices in the U.S. for the first time since 2024, which could signal improving pricing power and help support margins if demand holds up. Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk continues to promote Tesla’s autonomy push, saying unsupervised self-driving and robotaxi service could become more widespread later this year, reinforcing the long-term bull case tied to software and AI. Article Title

Elon Musk continues to promote Tesla’s autonomy push, saying unsupervised self-driving and robotaxi service could become more widespread later this year, reinforcing the long-term bull case tied to software and AI. Positive Sentiment: XPeng’s robotaxi launch was viewed by some analysts as indirect validation of Tesla’s self-driving strategy, keeping attention on Tesla’s lead in autonomous vehicle development. Article Title

XPeng’s robotaxi launch was viewed by some analysts as indirect validation of Tesla’s self-driving strategy, keeping attention on Tesla’s lead in autonomous vehicle development. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla’s $250 million battery expansion in Germany supports its European growth strategy, but the added capital spending also raises the bar for near-term payoff. Article Title

Tesla’s $250 million battery expansion in Germany supports its European growth strategy, but the added capital spending also raises the bar for near-term payoff. Negative Sentiment: A court setback for Musk’s OpenAI-related lawsuit adds another headline risk around the CEO’s broader distraction and litigation overhang. Article Title

A court setback for Musk’s OpenAI-related lawsuit adds another headline risk around the CEO’s broader distraction and litigation overhang. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports said Tesla stock weakened after the Model Y price hike and a separate lawsuit over Full Self-Driving promises succeeded, suggesting investors remain skeptical of Tesla’s near-term fundamentals and autonomy claims. Article Title

Multiple reports said Tesla stock weakened after the Model Y price hike and a separate lawsuit over Full Self-Driving promises succeeded, suggesting investors remain skeptical of Tesla’s near-term fundamentals and autonomy claims. Negative Sentiment: Several articles pointed to mounting scrutiny over robotaxi safety, reported crashes, and growing legal/regulatory pressure, which could weigh on confidence in Tesla’s autonomy timeline. Article Title

Several articles pointed to mounting scrutiny over robotaxi safety, reported crashes, and growing legal/regulatory pressure, which could weigh on confidence in Tesla’s autonomy timeline. Negative Sentiment: Hedge fund filings showed notable reductions in Tesla holdings by some managers, and one report warned that a potential SpaceX IPO could pull retail attention and capital away from TSLA. Article Title

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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