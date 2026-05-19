Free Trial
The Market Does Not Wait. MarketBeat All Access for Just $149
Get the Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 28,569 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Spectrum Brands logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gamco Investors increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, buying 28,569 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 354,082 shares worth about $20.9 million.
  • Spectrum Brands posted better-than-expected quarterly results, reporting EPS of $1.25 versus estimates of $1.04 and revenue of $708.9 million, up 4.9% year over year.
  • Analysts are broadly moderately bullish on the stock, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20; the company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Spectrum Brands.

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB - Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,082 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.52% of Spectrum Brands worth $20,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,052,850 shares of the company's stock worth $107,836,000 after acquiring an additional 260,085 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,618 shares of the company's stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 55,163 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 47,935 shares of the company's stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company's stock worth $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company's 50 day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $708.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Spectrum Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company that develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded household and personal care products. Organized into four principal business segments—Hardware & Home Improvement, Home & Garden, Pet, and Appliances & Personal Care—the company offers a broad range of items including security and plumbing solutions, small electric appliances, grooming tools, and pet care accessories. Its hardware division features well-known brands such as Kwikset, Baldwin and Pfister, while the home appliance segment is anchored by names like Russell Hobbs and Remington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Spectrum Brands Right Now?

Before you consider Spectrum Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spectrum Brands wasn't on the list.

While Spectrum Brands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
America Is Still Losing This Resource Race 100–0
America Is Still Losing This Resource Race 100–0
From i2i Marketing Group, LLC (Ad)
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026

Recent Videos

SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines