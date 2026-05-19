Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,002 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 99,244 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.23% of Option Care Health worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 7,621.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial set a $37.00 target price on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Option Care Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.25.

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Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $783,820.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,634,500. The trade was a 8.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 695,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,723,319.36. This represents a 1.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,316. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 3.64%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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