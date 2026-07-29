Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 1,580 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 580.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,852 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NFSG Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 94.4% during the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $990.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $927.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $937.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $692.02 and a 52-week high of $1,034.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. Parker-Hannifin's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,037.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,147.00 to $1,269.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,027.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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