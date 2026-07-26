Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 320,081 Shares of Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO - Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397,866 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 320,081 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.01% of Perrigo worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 439.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Perrigo by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,964 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGO. Weiss Ratings upgraded Perrigo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Perrigo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRGO

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE:PRGO opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $28.43.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $841.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. Perrigo's quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Perrigo's dividend payout ratio is -8.85%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo's focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo's operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

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