Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 37,056 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,445,601 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after purchasing an additional 37,056 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas accounts for about 1.1% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.52% of National Fuel Gas worth $115,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,035,345 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $343,962,000 after purchasing an additional 132,855 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 103.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,153 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $197,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,052 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $103,182,000 after purchasing an additional 215,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,109,820 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $102,517,000 after acquiring an additional 42,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 705,328 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $65,151,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company's stock.

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National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $81.24 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.20. National Fuel Gas Company has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $97.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $858.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $856.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 27.48%.National Fuel Gas's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas's payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $101.00 price objective on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFG

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company NYSE: NFG is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

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