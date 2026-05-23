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Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys New Stake in Gold.com Inc. $GOLD

Written by MarketBeat
May 23, 2026
Gold.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gamco Investors disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in Gold.com, buying 31,800 shares worth about $1.08 million and holding roughly 0.13% of the company.
  • Institutional interest remains strong, with several other hedge funds also adding positions; overall, 62.85% of Gold.com is owned by hedge funds and other institutions.
  • Gold.com reported better-than-expected earnings for the quarter, with EPS of $3.06 versus estimates of $1.44, and the company also announced a quarterly dividend plus a large share buyback authorization.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Gold.com.

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.13% of Gold.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Simcoe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at $3,134,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at $890,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,588,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,319,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gold.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gold.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gold.com from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded Gold.com from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $52.00 price objective on Gold.com in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gold.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gold.com news, major shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund purchased 40,141 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,660,231.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 141,464 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,850,951.04. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 24,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,238,346.11. Following the sale, the director owned 502,506 shares in the company, valued at $25,210,726.02. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 671,802 shares of company stock worth $29,318,609 and have sold 209,158 shares worth $10,307,821. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Gold.com Stock Performance

Shares of Gold.com stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78. Gold.com Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $66.70.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.62. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Gold.com Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Gold.com's payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Gold.com announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 8th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gold.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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