Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,178 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 24,683 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.30% of Genuine Parts worth $51,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research lowered Genuine Parts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore set a $160.00 price objective on Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $92.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.10 and a beta of 0.70. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $92.83 and a 1-year high of $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.38.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The company's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 988.37%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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