Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,790 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 38,154 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.18% of State Street worth $63,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 102.5% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Street by 38.2% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of State Street from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of State Street from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, COO Mostapha Tahiri sold 9,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $1,469,810.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,885,701.06. This trade represents a 12.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 16,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.32, for a total transaction of $2,001,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,982,059.84. The trade was a 22.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,032. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $152.89 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $136.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.65. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $94.19 and a 52 week high of $156.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.20. State Street had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. State Street's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.08%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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