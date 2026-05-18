Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Grupo Televisa S.A. $TV

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV - Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,897,253 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,975,268 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in Grupo Televisa were worth $60,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,426,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,578 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,999,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,828,000 after buying an additional 388,500 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 210,800 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 873,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 267,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company's stock.

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Grupo Televisa Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:TV opened at $2.86 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. Grupo Televisa S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Televisa had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 13.93%.The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa S.A. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa from $3.70 to $3.20 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Grupo Televisa from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grupo Televisa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Televisa

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robelo Francisco Jose Chevez sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $25,365.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 838,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $477,816.75. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Viadero Salvi Rafael Folch sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $25,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 233,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,810. This trade represents a 16.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,413,084 shares of company stock worth $811,109.

Grupo Televisa Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa's portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa's broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.

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