Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $127.36 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Corporation $SONY

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,975,032 shares of the company's stock after selling 243,552 shares during the period. Sony comprises 1.2% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.08% of Sony worth $127,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in Sony by 748.7% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 976 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Sony by 304.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in Sony by 81.7% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company's stock.

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Sony Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:SONY opened at $22.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. Sony Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $30.34.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. Sony had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $32.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sony Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.0796 dividend. This represents a yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sony's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sony from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

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More Sony News

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Sony Profile

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

See Also

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