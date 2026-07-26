Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $16.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,500 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.62% of Cheesecake Factory worth $16,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 604 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 661.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 716 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. NFSG Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 973.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company's stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAKE

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $161,601.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,497.90. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 104,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $6,346,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 3,079,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $187,928,114.58. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 8.00% of the company's stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $978.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated NASDAQ: CAKE is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cheesecake Factory, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cheesecake Factory wasn't on the list.

While Cheesecake Factory currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here