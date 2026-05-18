Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $40.65 Million Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043,794 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 178,429 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.98% of Energizer worth $40,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Energizer by 1,836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Energizer by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 14,372 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $251,078.84. Following the purchase, the insider owned 7,019,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,628,428.84. This represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,215 shares of company stock valued at $361,302. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.14.

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Energizer Stock Up 0.0%

Energizer stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company's 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.92 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 144.22%. Energizer's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Energizer's payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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