Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $44.52 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,780 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,826 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $44,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 368.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock worth $747,324,000 after buying an additional 5,346,130 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock worth $483,281,000 after buying an additional 2,675,157 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,519,724 shares of the company's stock worth $386,994,000 after buying an additional 665,782 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 148.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 832,921 shares of the company's stock worth $87,973,000 after buying an additional 497,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 793.0% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 513,401 shares of the company's stock worth $56,448,000 after buying an additional 455,907 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $513,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,460,358.88. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.0%

JCI opened at $143.01 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $96.01 and a twelve month high of $147.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $147.63.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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