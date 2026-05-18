Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $53.25 Million Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,788 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 38,399 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $53,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $32,000. United Community Bank increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 75.0% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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O'Reilly Automotive News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research boosted multiple earnings estimates for O'Reilly Automotive NASDAQ: ORLY , signaling analysts see stronger profitability ahead, especially in 2026-2028.

Zacks Research boosted multiple earnings estimates for , signaling analysts see stronger profitability ahead, especially in 2026-2028. Neutral Sentiment: The revised forecasts remain close to the current full-year consensus of about $3.24 per share , so the changes are incremental rather than a major thesis shift.

The revised forecasts remain close to the current full-year consensus of about , so the changes are incremental rather than a major thesis shift. Negative Sentiment: Some future-quarter estimates were trimmed slightly, including Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which could temper enthusiasm around the stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $88.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.35. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $86.77 and a one year high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.35 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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