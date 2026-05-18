Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Position in Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045,828 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 48,319 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.05% of Garrett Motion worth $35,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 641.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 78,661 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 30.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at $225,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GTX. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garrett Motion from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garrett Motion from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a "buy (b)" rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garrett Motion currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GTX

Garrett Motion Price Performance

GTX stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.23 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Garrett Motion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Garrett Motion News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Garrett Motion this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase raised its price target on Garrett Motion and reiterated an overweight/buy -type stance, signaling confidence in the company’s near-term upside. JPMorgan Raises Garrett Motion Price Target

JPMorgan Chase raised its price target on Garrett Motion and reiterated an -type stance, signaling confidence in the company’s near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also highlighted rising earnings estimate revisions , which often supports a stock as investors grow more optimistic about future profits. Rising Earnings Estimates Article

Analysts also highlighted , which often supports a stock as investors grow more optimistic about future profits. Positive Sentiment: News that Garrett Motion’s partnership with Ingersoll Rand is fitting into strong share-price momentum suggests investors are rewarding strategic progress and business execution. Garrett Motion Partnership With Ingersoll Rand

News that Garrett Motion’s partnership with is fitting into strong share-price momentum suggests investors are rewarding strategic progress and business execution. Positive Sentiment: The company also lifted its 2026 outlook after a strong first quarter , reinforcing the view that fundamentals are improving. Garrett Motion Lifts 2026 Outlook After Strong Q1

The company also , reinforcing the view that fundamentals are improving. Neutral Sentiment: Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi sold 17,178 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction. While insider sales can draw attention, the planned nature of the trade makes it less concerning than an open-market sale. SEC Filing for Insider Sale

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 144,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $2,926,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 905,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,400,694.72. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Deiro sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 160,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,568.26. This represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 354,178 shares of company stock worth $7,375,587 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc is a technology leader specializing in the design, development and manufacture of turbocharging systems and related technologies for the global automotive industry. Its product portfolio includes conventional exhaust gas turbochargers, variable-geometry turbochargers, electric and e-boost turbochargers, as well as electronic actuators, sensors and thermal management systems. The company’s solutions are engineered to improve engine efficiency, reduce emissions and support automakers’ efforts to meet evolving regulatory standards for fuel economy and air quality.

Garrett Motion traces its roots to the founding of AiResearch by Cliff Garrett in 1936, a pioneer in aircraft and automotive turbocharging technologies.

Further Reading

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