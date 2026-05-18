Free Trial
→ Read this warning immediately (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Position in Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX

Written by MarketBeat
May 18, 2026
Garrett Motion logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gamco Investors increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 2,045,828 shares worth about $35.7 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment is generally positive: several firms raised price targets, and Garrett Motion now has a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target of $27.80.
  • The company reported strong quarterly results, including EPS of $0.49 versus $0.43 expected and revenue of $985 million, while also announcing a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share.
  • Interested in Garrett Motion? Here are five stocks we like better.

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045,828 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 48,319 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.05% of Garrett Motion worth $35,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 641.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 78,661 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 30.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at $225,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GTX. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garrett Motion from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garrett Motion from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a "buy (b)" rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garrett Motion currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GTX

Garrett Motion Price Performance

GTX stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.23 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Garrett Motion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Garrett Motion News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Garrett Motion this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase raised its price target on Garrett Motion and reiterated an overweight/buy-type stance, signaling confidence in the company’s near-term upside. JPMorgan Raises Garrett Motion Price Target
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts also highlighted rising earnings estimate revisions, which often supports a stock as investors grow more optimistic about future profits. Rising Earnings Estimates Article
  • Positive Sentiment: News that Garrett Motion’s partnership with Ingersoll Rand is fitting into strong share-price momentum suggests investors are rewarding strategic progress and business execution. Garrett Motion Partnership With Ingersoll Rand
  • Positive Sentiment: The company also lifted its 2026 outlook after a strong first quarter, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are improving. Garrett Motion Lifts 2026 Outlook After Strong Q1
  • Neutral Sentiment: Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi sold 17,178 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction. While insider sales can draw attention, the planned nature of the trade makes it less concerning than an open-market sale. SEC Filing for Insider Sale

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 144,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $2,926,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 905,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,400,694.72. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Deiro sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 160,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,568.26. This represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 354,178 shares of company stock worth $7,375,587 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc is a technology leader specializing in the design, development and manufacture of turbocharging systems and related technologies for the global automotive industry. Its product portfolio includes conventional exhaust gas turbochargers, variable-geometry turbochargers, electric and e-boost turbochargers, as well as electronic actuators, sensors and thermal management systems. The company’s solutions are engineered to improve engine efficiency, reduce emissions and support automakers’ efforts to meet evolving regulatory standards for fuel economy and air quality.

Garrett Motion traces its roots to the founding of AiResearch by Cliff Garrett in 1936, a pioneer in aircraft and automotive turbocharging technologies.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Garrett Motion Right Now?

Before you consider Garrett Motion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Garrett Motion wasn't on the list.

While Garrett Motion currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026 Cover
10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026

Recent Videos

SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines