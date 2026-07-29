Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,832 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,861,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,163,030,000 after buying an additional 2,771,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Qualcomm by 120.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $502,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720,529 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of QCOM opened at $162.88 on Wednesday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.20 and a 200 day moving average of $168.13. The firm has a market cap of $171.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $222.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

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Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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