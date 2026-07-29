Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $866,000 in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. $HTB

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HTB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $866,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of HomeTrust Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth $288,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at HomeTrust Bancshares

In related news, CEO Hunter Westbrook sold 31,022 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,421,117.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 105,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,980.68. This trade represents a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin Y. Powell sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $46,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,010,214.10. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,794,550 in the last ninety days. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.16. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.22 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. HomeTrust Bancshares's payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTB

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a regional community bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary bank, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lending, and business loans. HomeTrust also delivers treasury management and payment services for small and midsize businesses, along with digital banking tools to support day-to-day account access and payments.

The company’s product set extends beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, commercial real estate financing, and specialized lending for agriculture and construction where relevant to local markets.

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