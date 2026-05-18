Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 156,890 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. $PKOH

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH - Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,272,221 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 156,890 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 8.83% of Park-Ohio worth $26,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 238.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 377.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 73.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Park-Ohio

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $49,020.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at $660,397.44. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard W. Iv Hanna sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $64,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $533,200. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $173,620 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $30.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock's 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $440.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.17. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $31.92.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.90 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 1.46%.Park-Ohio has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Park-Ohio's payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PKOH shares. KeyCorp raised Park-Ohio from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Park-Ohio from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Park-Ohio to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

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