Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,742 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $15,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $256.49 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $280.74. The stock has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,082 shares of company stock valued at $22,924,929. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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