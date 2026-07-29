Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc $HLIO

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Free Report) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,045 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,172 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,681,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $9,659,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 17,367.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129,783 shares of the company's stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 129,040 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 35.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 799,008 shares of the company's stock worth $51,704,000 after buying an additional 208,823 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Helios Technologies Price Performance

HLIO opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Helios Technologies, Inc has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $95.05.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.98%.The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Helios Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLIO. Zacks Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Helios Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 6,027 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $544,961.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,023,283.14. This trade represents a 34.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,121. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Helios Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Helios Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Helios Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here