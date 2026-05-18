Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 12,700 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,100 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.28% of ATI worth $43,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in ATI by 642.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ATI during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ATI by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in ATI by 378.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

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ATI Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $154.30 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $153.39 and its 200 day moving average is $130.96. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $171.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total transaction of $6,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 277,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,222,647.23. This represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $1,019,438.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,168 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,414. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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