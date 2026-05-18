Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 129,163 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,757,150 shares of the company's stock after selling 129,163 shares during the period. CNH Industrial comprises 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.62% of CNH Industrial worth $71,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 180,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 246,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNH

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $10.43 on Monday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The company's 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. CNH Industrial's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 89.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNH Industrial news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,610.38. This represents a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

Further Reading

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