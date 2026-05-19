Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 16,009 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,073 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,009 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.05% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $14,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 313.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 509 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 113.6% during the third quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 534 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $80.95 on Tuesday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.99.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is presently 93.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $3,424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,439,602.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 90,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,486,054.28. This represents a 27.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Further Reading

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