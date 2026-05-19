Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 16,800 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,550 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $13,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 58.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $96.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock's 50-day moving average is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average is $91.91. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,024,440.60. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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