Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 21,614 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,564 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 21,614 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.29% of Genuine Parts worth $42,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $124.20 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average is $115.55. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $151.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is 1,700.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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