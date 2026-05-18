Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 33,316 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO - Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,100 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 33,316 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.46% of Ducommun worth $49,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6,725.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 618.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ducommun

In other Ducommun news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 10,440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $1,365,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,683. This represents a 34.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 5,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total value of $877,073.52. Following the sale, the vice president owned 62,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,575,568.24. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ducommun from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial upgraded Ducommun to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ducommun from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Ducommun from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ducommun from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DCO

Ducommun Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DCO stock opened at $144.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.77. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $156.32.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of $209.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $199.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

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