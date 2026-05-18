Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,566 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,007 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Curtiss-Wright makes up approximately 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.35% of Curtiss-Wright worth $71,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.14, for a total transaction of $173,663.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,771,778.94. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 907 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.38, for a total value of $614,383.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 31,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,332,728.34. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,279. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $748.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $718.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $738.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $715.22 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $706.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.27. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $405.43 and a twelve month high of $760.72.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's payout ratio is 7.03%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Further Reading

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