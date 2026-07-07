Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 51,987 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.25% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $31,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period. AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.The company had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is presently 104.13%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,369.28. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $49.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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