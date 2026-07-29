Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,449 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 760,170 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.55% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $69,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,369.28. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLPI. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio is 104.13%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

Further Reading

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