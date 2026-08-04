Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,235 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 75,762 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.25% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $31,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPI

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,369.28. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 59.01%.The firm had revenue of $430.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $428.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is currently 96.19%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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