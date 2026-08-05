GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,051 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,612 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,081 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,250,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,054.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,054.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $956.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $705.55 and a 1 year high of $1,153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $1,145.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,195.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,062.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here