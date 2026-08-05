GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,694 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Severin Investments LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $312.12.

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Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: New GE Appliances design win: GE Appliances will use Texas Instruments microcontrollers, Wi-Fi connectivity solutions and analog components in its next generation of connected appliances. TI chips are expected to represent about one-third of the semiconductors used at GE’s new Louisville, Kentucky, laundry plant, with production scheduled to begin in 2027. The agreement supports TI’s industrial, consumer and Internet-of-Things businesses, although the revenue impact is likely to build gradually. GE Appliances Leverages Texas Instruments Semiconductors

GE Appliances will use Texas Instruments microcontrollers, Wi-Fi connectivity solutions and analog components in its next generation of connected appliances. TI chips are expected to represent about one-third of the semiconductors used at GE’s new Louisville, Kentucky, laundry plant, with production scheduled to begin in 2027. The agreement supports TI’s industrial, consumer and Internet-of-Things businesses, although the revenue impact is likely to build gradually. Positive Sentiment: Sector rally and favorable demand trends: Semiconductor ETFs rebounded sharply as investor enthusiasm for artificial-intelligence infrastructure returned. Analysts also point to continued data-center expansion and automotive software growth as potential long-term demand drivers for TXN. Semiconductor ETFs Surge

Semiconductor ETFs rebounded sharply as investor enthusiasm for artificial-intelligence infrastructure returned. Analysts also point to continued data-center expansion and automotive software growth as potential long-term demand drivers for TXN. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Citi reiterated a Buy rating on Texas Instruments, adding to the constructive view surrounding the semiconductor sector. TXN also recently reported earnings and revenue above consensus, with quarterly revenue up 22.8% year over year and third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.23 to $2.57. Citi Reiterates Buy Ratings

Citi reiterated a Buy rating on Texas Instruments, adding to the constructive view surrounding the semiconductor sector. TXN also recently reported earnings and revenue above consensus, with quarterly revenue up 22.8% year over year and third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.23 to $2.57. Neutral Sentiment: Investor debate continues: Commentary describes TXN as a potential long-term AI and manufacturing beneficiary, but the stock’s appeal depends on sustained data-center growth and execution of its capacity-expansion strategy. Texas Instruments Stock Looks Appealing

Commentary describes TXN as a potential long-term AI and manufacturing beneficiary, but the stock’s appeal depends on sustained data-center growth and execution of its capacity-expansion strategy. Negative Sentiment: Recent weakness and valuation concerns: TXN has declined about 11% over the past month despite strong AI-related industry demand. With a price-to-earnings ratio above 43, investors may be demanding continued earnings growth, leaving the stock vulnerable if industrial or consumer-chip recovery expectations are delayed. TXN Slides 11% in a Month

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,143,898.47. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 66,535 shares of company stock worth $20,425,724 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 5.4%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $283.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $334.03. The firm has a market cap of $259.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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