GAMMA Investing LLC Has $12.54 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,571 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $426,848,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in Home Depot by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $37,268,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 150,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $51,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Wolfe Research downgraded Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $377.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $348.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here