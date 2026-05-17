Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX is Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.'s Largest Position

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,778,282 shares of the company's stock after selling 98,869 shares during the quarter. Garrett Motion comprises 5.4% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 1.43% of Garrett Motion worth $48,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 78,661 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garrett Motion news, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 144,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $2,926,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 905,546 shares in the company, valued at $18,400,694.72. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi sold 17,178 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $536,297.16. Following the sale, the director owned 124,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,909.70. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 354,178 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,587. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:GTX opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The business's 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93.

Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 9.29%.The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.23 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Garrett Motion's dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

Key Garrett Motion News

Here are the key news stories impacting Garrett Motion this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase raised its price target on Garrett Motion and reiterated an overweight/buy -type stance, signaling confidence in the company’s near-term upside. JPMorgan Raises Garrett Motion Price Target

JPMorgan Chase raised its price target on Garrett Motion and reiterated an -type stance, signaling confidence in the company’s near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also highlighted rising earnings estimate revisions , which often supports a stock as investors grow more optimistic about future profits. Rising Earnings Estimates Article

Analysts also highlighted , which often supports a stock as investors grow more optimistic about future profits. Positive Sentiment: News that Garrett Motion’s partnership with Ingersoll Rand is fitting into strong share-price momentum suggests investors are rewarding strategic progress and business execution. Garrett Motion Partnership With Ingersoll Rand

News that Garrett Motion’s partnership with is fitting into strong share-price momentum suggests investors are rewarding strategic progress and business execution. Positive Sentiment: The company also lifted its 2026 outlook after a strong first quarter , reinforcing the view that fundamentals are improving. Garrett Motion Lifts 2026 Outlook After Strong Q1

The company also , reinforcing the view that fundamentals are improving. Neutral Sentiment: Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi sold 17,178 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction. While insider sales can draw attention, the planned nature of the trade makes it less concerning than an open-market sale. SEC Filing for Insider Sale

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GTX shares. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a "buy (b)" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Garrett Motion from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Garrett Motion from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Garrett Motion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTX

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc is a technology leader specializing in the design, development and manufacture of turbocharging systems and related technologies for the global automotive industry. Its product portfolio includes conventional exhaust gas turbochargers, variable-geometry turbochargers, electric and e-boost turbochargers, as well as electronic actuators, sensors and thermal management systems. The company’s solutions are engineered to improve engine efficiency, reduce emissions and support automakers’ efforts to meet evolving regulatory standards for fuel economy and air quality.

Garrett Motion traces its roots to the founding of AiResearch by Cliff Garrett in 1936, a pioneer in aircraft and automotive turbocharging technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX - Free Report).

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