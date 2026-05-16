Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 108,812.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025,952 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,025,010 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 1.42% of Gartner worth $258,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 1,980.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Gartner by 11,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Gartner by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 128 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gartner from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gartner from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 price objective on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $176.70.

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Key Headlines Impacting Gartner

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT opened at $146.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.18 and a 12 month high of $450.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 161.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.The firm's revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

Further Reading

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