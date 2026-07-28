Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 99,016 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 438.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,607 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 99,016 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $2,181,977,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 67.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,094,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040,328 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in AT&T by 620.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 11,891,778 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $295,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,249,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AT&T by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,155,597 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $624,865,000 after buying an additional 8,297,201 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $31.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and larger buyback support sentiment. AT&T reported adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share, exceeding the $0.59 consensus estimate, with revenue increasing 2.3% year over year. Management also raised its 2026 share-repurchase plan to approximately $10 billion from $8 billion. At roughly eight times earnings and with a dividend yield near 4.6%, the stock continues to appeal to value and income investors. AT&T Beat on Earnings, Announced a $10 Billion Buyback, and Still Trades at 8 Times Earnings With a 4.6% Yield

AT&T reported adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share, exceeding the $0.59 consensus estimate, with revenue increasing 2.3% year over year. Management also raised its 2026 share-repurchase plan to approximately $10 billion from $8 billion. At roughly eight times earnings and with a dividend yield near 4.6%, the stock continues to appeal to value and income investors. Positive Sentiment: Expanded D-Wave partnership provides a technology and efficiency catalyst. AT&T will broaden its use of D-Wave Quantum’s NYSE: QBTS annealing systems for network optimization, including outage detection, technician routing, and traffic management. Initial testing reportedly reduced processing time from about one hour to less than 15 seconds. The agreement offers commercial validation of AT&T’s AI and network-modernization strategy, although the near-term financial contribution is not disclosed. D-Wave Wins Wider AT&T Deal After 15-Second Test

AT&T will broaden its use of D-Wave Quantum’s annealing systems for network optimization, including outage detection, technician routing, and traffic management. Initial testing reportedly reduced processing time from about one hour to less than 15 seconds. The agreement offers commercial validation of AT&T’s AI and network-modernization strategy, although the near-term financial contribution is not disclosed. Positive Sentiment: Fiber growth and cash generation reinforce the long-term investment case. Recent commentary highlights AT&T’s fiber expansion, reliable free-cash-flow profile, and ability to fund dividends, debt reduction, and repurchases. These factors have helped ease earlier concerns about the company’s operational performance and balance sheet. AT&T: Keep Adding This Reliable Income Provider

Recent commentary highlights AT&T’s fiber expansion, reliable free-cash-flow profile, and ability to fund dividends, debt reduction, and repurchases. These factors have helped ease earlier concerns about the company’s operational performance and balance sheet. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains supportive, but upside may depend on execution. AT&T’s low price-to-earnings ratio and 2026 earnings guidance of $2.25 to $2.35 provide downside support. However, revenue modestly missed estimates in the latest quarter, and the company’s debt and capital-intensive fiber buildout remain important risks for investors to monitor.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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