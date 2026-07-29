Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 224.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,453 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $157,584,000 after buying an additional 43,884 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,669,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $22,441,000. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $17,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

More Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor attention around AMGN has increased, potentially supporting trading interest as the company approaches its second-quarter results. Amgen investor attention article

Investor attention around has increased, potentially supporting trading interest as the company approaches its second-quarter results. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen will release its second-quarter 2026 financial results after the U.S. market closes on August 4 and host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET. The announcement gives investors a near-term catalyst, with management expected to discuss results and outlook. Amgen second-quarter webcast announcement

Amgen will release its second-quarter 2026 financial results after the U.S. market closes on August 4 and host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET. The announcement gives investors a near-term catalyst, with management expected to discuss results and outlook. Negative Sentiment: An earnings preview projects that Amgen’s second-quarter earnings may decline and suggests the company lacks the factors typically associated with a likely earnings beat. That could weigh on expectations ahead of the August 4 report. Amgen Q2 earnings preview

An earnings preview projects that Amgen’s second-quarter earnings may decline and suggests the company lacks the factors typically associated with a likely earnings beat. That could weigh on expectations ahead of the August 4 report. Negative Sentiment: Amgen halted a late-stage Phase 3 study of rocatinlimab in prurigo nodularis, resetting expectations for the drug in dermatology. The development removes or delays a potential source of future growth and adds uncertainty to the company’s pipeline. Rocatinlimab Phase 3 study article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Amgen from $340.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $295.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $356.62.

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Amgen Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $393.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.77 and a 1 year high of $398.00. The company has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $353.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.Amgen's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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